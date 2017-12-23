Kochi

Migrant worker found dead in Perumbavoor

A man in his early thirties was found dead hanging from the handrail of stairs at a shopping complex in Perumbavoor.

The police are yet to identify the deceased person, suspected to be a migrant labourer.

Preliminary examination showed the body had several injury marks on it, raising suspicions of a murder. The police said the deceased person had been engaged in a drunken brawl with a few of his friends the other night, which might have led to the murder.

