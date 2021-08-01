Member of robbery gang arrested

The Nedumbassery police on Sunday arrested a youth who was absconding after his gang members were arrested while reportedly attempting to commit robbery at Kariyad on National Highway 66 on July 8.

The police had arrested the gang travelling in a car with a fake number plate while conducting a routine inspection on the national highway. Ratheesh, 31, of Nilambur, who was arrested on Sunday, is wanted in connection with many criminal cases, including highway robberies.

Man arrested

A special team of the Aluva police on Sunday arrested a man who worked at a dry fruits and spices shop, from where goods worth ₹70 lakh were reported missing.

Pantheerankavu native Shanavas, 44, was absconding after the shop owner detected the missing of goods during stocktaking and reported the matter to the police. He was nabbed from Kasaragod on Sunday. He has been charged with smuggling out the goods over several days.