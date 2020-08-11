Kochi

MBA seats for SC/ST candidates

There are reserved seats available for SC/ST candidates for AICTE-approved, two-year MBA course at Bharat Matha College, Thrikkakara. Those interested in joining the course may contact the college authorities on Ph: 9446967616 or 9400963357.

