Marginal increase in Kochi metro ridership

There has been a marginal increase in ridership in Kochi metro train service ever since it was resumed on July 1 after remaining shut for 53 days.

July 1 saw 7,586 commuters while a total of 14,351 passengers travelled in Kochi metro on Monday.

Considering the slight increase in patronage and the ongoing pandemic situation, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) says it has taken all the safety measures like thermal screening, contactless ticketing, regular sanitisation of trains and stations, and ensured social distancing.

KMRL also started frequent checks by security personnel in stations and trains to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed by commuters.

A press release said that a sudden increase in ridership was noticed during morning and evening peak hours and KMRL was keenly monitoring passenger density to regulate adequate number of trains in service to prevent overcrowding.