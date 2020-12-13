Man accused of brutalising dog in more trouble

The man accused of dragging a dog tied to the boot of his car found himself in more trouble after the Ernakulam Rural police submitted a report to the Regional Transport Officer seeking to suspend his driving licence and vehicle permit.

The police had seized the car used for the cruel act. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had ordered a detailed probe into the incident that triggered State-wide outrage after a video went viral on social media on Friday.

The Chengamanad police had arrested the accused, Yousuf of Kunnukara, shortly after the station house officer registered a suo motu case invoking relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.