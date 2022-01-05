Literacy mission to roll out programme along coastal areas in Ernakulam

Project to target the illiterate among marginalised sections

The district literacy mission is set to roll out a literacy programme targeting the illiterate along the coastal areas shortly.

The project will be rolled out in Pallippuram, Kuzhupilly, Edavanakkad, Nayarambalam, Njarakkal, Elamkunnapuzha panchayats and Kumbalam, Kumbalanghi, Palluruthy, and Chellanam falling within the Kochi Corporation limits. It will be implemented in association with the fisheries department.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) has decided to implement such a project realising that illiteracy remains yet to be fully wiped out among the really marginalised sections along the coastal areas. “We will shortly undertake a survey for identifying not just the illiterate but also those who may have undergone our literacy programme in the past but were unable to continue thereafter. Both the illiterate and those who dropped out after acquiring basic literacy will be supported to appear for the fourth standard equivalency programme,” said Deepa James, district coordinator.

A uniform survey will be carried out across the coastal areas of the State using a common methodology approved by KSLM.

The district literacy mission is also gearing up to roll out the third phase of Navachethana, the literacy programme for scheduled caste communities, alongside. “We are planning to introduce the programme in a scheduled caste colony in a selected ward each in ten more panchayats. The selection of instructors from among the educated in the scheduled caste communities is one of the highlights of the programme,” said Ms. James.

A colony each in Malayattoor, Manjapra, Vazhakkulam, Choornikkara, Okkal, Mudakuzha, Ezhikkara, Chennamangalam, Pindimana, and Keerampara panchayats has been selected for the programme. The district panchayat selected the ten panchayats while the local body concerned selected the colony.

“So far, we have imparted literacy classes to 345 schedule caste members from 20 colonies in as many panchayats in the last two phases. The selection of colonies for the latest phase is under way with the help of ward members,” said Ms. James.