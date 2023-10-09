Kufos faculty member named among world’s top scientists

October 09, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Rajeev Raghavan, assistant professor at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), has found a place among the top 2% of scientists in the world.

The 2023 edition of the Stanford University World Top 2% Scientists Database was published this week and includes two lists — one based on career-long data and another focusing on the performance of scientists in the year 2022. Dr. Raghavan has found a place in both the lists, and joins around 50 other scientists from Kerala in the ‘career-long database’ and around 70 scientists from the State in the ‘year 2022 database’.

Dr. Raghavan is internationally known for his research on the taxonomy and conservation of freshwater fish of the Western Ghats. He has to his credit close to 200 publications.

Among scientists from Kerala who found a place in the career-long list are Sabu Thomas, former Vice-Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University; Gangan Prathap, former Vice-Chancellor, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat); and Radhakrishna Pillai, former director, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB). Also named in this list are faculty members from Cusat, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala Agricultural University, University of Calicut, and University of Kerala, says a communication from Kufos.