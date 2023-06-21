KSU’s education bandh total

June 21, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST - KOCHI

The education bandh called by the Kerala Students Union (KSU) over controversies involving leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) in the State’s higher education sector was total on Tuesday.

The organisation called for a Statewide protest after it was found that SFI leader Nikhil Thomas had furnished a fake degree certificate to secure admission for the M.Com programme at MSM College, Kayamkulam.

KSU activists staged protests on campuses demanding action against those involved in the illegal act. They also blamed the police for going slow in the inquiry against Vidya K., a former SFI leader, who had allegedly submitted a fake experience certificate to gain guest lecturer appointment at Government R.G.M Arts and Science College at Attapady.

Aloshious Xavier, State president of the KSU, said a complaint had been submitted before the State Police Chief demanding a detailed probe to bring out the involvement of the top leadership of the SFI in fake certificate cases.