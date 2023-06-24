Kochi school opens its doors to Odia classes

June 24, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

St. Joseph Upper Primary School, Kadavanthra, here has opened its doors to Odia language classes during weekends. The aim is to help students from Odisha acquire proficiency in their mother tongue so that they will have better prospects if they choose to return to their home State.

“We have migrant students from eight States, including 35 from Odisha. The classes will be held on those Saturdays when there are no regular classes. It may inspire other migrant communities as well to organise such classes in their mother tongue,” said Raji Parakkal, school headmistress.

The idea was thrown up by a member of the Parent-Teacher Association, an Odisha native. “We felt the need for our children to be fluent in Odia. Also, proficiency in Odia is mandatory for them to apply for government jobs in Odisha. There is a strong Odia community in and around Kadavanthra and the programme will prove helpful to them as well,” said Narayan Patra, the PTA member.

The classes, which will be held till afternoon, have been arranged by two Odia associations in the city through social media platforms. Three instructors have volunteered to take classes. “It will be ensured that at least one instructor is available during weekends so that classes will not have to be called off. The objective is to make students fluent in reading and writing Odia,” said Ms. Parakkal.

Earlier, Sanjeeb Patjoshi, ADGP, Kerala Coastal Police, launched the programme. He hailed the initiative in his inaugural address.