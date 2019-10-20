Kochi metro tickets turn into artefacts

A total of 76 artefacts made by Suresh V.G., using Kochi metro’s paper tickets will be put for sale at Edapally Metro Station on Sunday to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

A practising Chartered Accountant, Mr. Suresh retired from FACT in 2012 as deputy general manager (finance). He has a passion for recycling waste to make artefacts and curios.

“On Sunday, there would be eight types of artefacts to chose from. Each is priced ₹500. I was helped in the endeavour by my wife and office staff, over a month. The 3,000 tickets I used were procured mainly from the metro’s Aluva station. I will involve friends and host an exhibition-cum-sale having 500 artefacts, based on response to Sunday’s event,” Mr. Suresh said.