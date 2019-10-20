Kochi metro tickets turn into artefacts

A total of 76 artefacts made by Suresh V.G., using Kochi metro’s paper tickets will be put for sale at Edapally Metro Station on Sunday to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.
A practising Chartered Accountant, Mr. Suresh retired from FACT in 2012 as deputy general manager (finance). He has a passion for recycling waste to make artefacts and curios.
“On Sunday, there would be eight types of artefacts to chose from. Each is priced ₹500. I was helped in the endeavour by my wife and office staff, over a month. The 3,000 tickets I used were procured mainly from the metro’s Aluva station. I will involve friends and host an exhibition-cum-sale having 500 artefacts, based on response to Sunday’s event,” Mr. Suresh said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.