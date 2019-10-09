Kochi doctor elected FOGSI vice president

Fessy Louis has been elected vice president of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), the national-level forum to which are affiliated 252 independent organisations comprising more than 35,000 gynaecologists. Dr. Fessy is the fourth person from Kerala to occupy this office in the 70-year-old FOGSI. Dr Fessy is the vice president and former secretary of FOGSI Kerala chapter. He is an associate professor at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and senior consultant at Amrita Infertility Centre.