Kochi Corporation sets up COVID help desk

Gearing up: Justice Devan Ramachandran, judge of the Kerala High Court, inaugurated the Kochi Corporation’s COVID-19 help desk and ambulance units at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Thursday. Thulasi Kakkat  

The Kochi Corporation has set up a COVID-19 help desk that will function round-the-clock.

Depending on the need, calls to the help desk will be redirected to a doctor who will determine treatment protocol or the need for shifting the patient to a care facility depending on symptoms.

An ambulance unit has also been readied for COVID emergencies. Two ambulances are now being deployed, while a third one will soon be pressed into service. The ambulances are equipped with medical supplies and oxygen, along with nurses who have been posted to address urgent medical aid requests that come to the help desk.

The help desk will function from the Ernakulam North Town Hall. It was inaugurated on Thursday morning. Ambulances have been staffed with help from the National Health Mission.

The help desk may be contacted on 9495728416 and 9495728516

