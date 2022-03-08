Kochi Corpn. to seek govt. nod for raising loan to complete office complex work

Council approves proposals worth ₹29 crore for finishing works

Council approves proposals worth ₹29 crore for finishing works

The city corporation will approach the State government seeking permission for raising a loan of ₹29 crore for completing its new office complex.

The estimate of the building had been revised to ₹57.86 crore from the earlier ₹24 crore. It would now require ₹39 crore for completing the building. The Kochi Corporation council, which met here on Tuesday, approved the proposals worth ₹29 crore required for the finishing works of the building. The civic administration hopes to complete the building by using its resources and also the loan.

The council meeting, which fell on International Women's Day, was presided over by Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya.

Water scarcity

Councillors from both the ruling front and the Opposition raised the issue of drinking water shortage at the meeting. Water scarcity was reported from most of the divisions of the civic body. The members also highlighted the short supply of drinking water, which according to them, began after the repair works that were being carried out at the Aluva pump house of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). The councillors also blamed the officials of KWA for the scarcity of piped water.

Some councillors complained that the water supplied in tanker lorries in divisions was grossly inadequate to meet the demand. There was no equitable distribution of drinking water, some others complained.

One councillor sought a clarification from KWA officials on why there has been a decrease in the volume of water to be supplied to the city.

Another councillor complained that only 25 MLD of water was being supplied in place of the demand for 45 MLD. The diversion of drinking water meant for the Kochi city to other areas had also worsened the situation. The schedule for the pumping of water to the city was disrupted, complained councillors.

Replying to the discussion, Ms. Ansiya pointed out that the Corporation had convened at least three meetings with the officials of KWA to address the situation. The administration will take up the issue with the State government, she assured the council.