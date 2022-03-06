Corporation may raise bank loan for completing office complex

Council to consider proposals valued at ₹28 crore

The Kochi Corporation may go for a bank loan for completing the construction of its new office complex.

It is estimated that the building, which is coming up near Marine Drive, may cost around ₹60 crore for completion.

The civic body has already shelled out around ₹19 crore for the project, which was initiated way back in 2005. The estimate for the project was revised to around ₹25 crore in 2006. The construction of the building was stalled for some time, which resulted in the cost escalation.

A set of proposals valued at ₹28 crore will come up for the consideration of the Kochi Corporation council, which will meet on Tuesday. The proposals pertain to internal electrification works, Wi-Fi, lighting, fans, air conditioners, setting up of work stations and UPS system. Proposals for providing furniture, painting and interior works and finishing jobs will also come up for the consideration of the council.

The financial proposals will be forwarded to the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department as it run into crores. A section of the UDF councillors had earlier raised such a demand.

Raising loans, said Mayor M. Anilkumar, for such projects is nothing new to the civic body. Earlier too, the civic body had raised bank loans for meeting the financial needs including the purchase of the land at Brahmapuram. The repayment of loans will be possible for the civic body. Some years down the line, the amount, which will have to be raised now, would not be a financial burden and the repayment of the loan would be an easy affair, he said.

On the suggestion of fully utilising the Plan Fund of the civic body for completing the building, which came up at a recent meeting of the Finance Standing Committee of the corporation, Mr. Anilkumar said the entire Plan fund cannot be used for the project as it would hit the other activities of the civic body. A share of the Plan fund could be utilised. The remaining amount needs to be generated through other means including the loan, he said.