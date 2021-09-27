Kerala HC seeks response to bail plea in Nellikuzhi case

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the prosecution to a bail plea by Adithyan Narayanan, the second accused in the case in which, Manasa, a dental student, was allegedly shot dead by a youth at Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam.

Manasa was shot dead by Rakhil P., a youth she had met on Instagram, using a country-made pistol at a rented house where she was staying. Rakhil later took his life by shooting himself.

The allegation against the petitioner is that he had accompanied Rakhil to Bihar to purchase the pistol and helped him commit the crime.

According to the petitioner, he had been in custody since his arrest on August 10, 2021. The custodial interrogation of the petitioner was over, and recovery proceedings were complete. Hence, he could be released on bail.