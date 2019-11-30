Kadamakudy panchayat chief survives no-confidence move

Kadamakudy panchayat president Shalini Babu on Friday survived a no-confidence motion brought in by the Congress and BJP members of the panchayat. The governing LDF members kept away from the procedure to defeat the move.

A total of seven members with voting rights in the 13-member panchayat were required to put the no-confidence move to a vote. While seven members were present, two did not have voting rights. The council could only discuss the motion.

The no-confidence notice was submitted to the Edappally block panchayat citing irregularities in utilising flood-relief material and funds and the misuse of Plan funds of the panchayat.

The panchayat has five LDF members, six UDF members, and two BJP members. The LDF could elect their president as two members of the Congress were disqualified for defection and had lost their voting powers.