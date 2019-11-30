Kochi

Kadamakudy panchayat chief survives no-confidence move

more-in

Kadamakudy panchayat president Shalini Babu on Friday survived a no-confidence motion brought in by the Congress and BJP members of the panchayat. The governing LDF members kept away from the procedure to defeat the move.

A total of seven members with voting rights in the 13-member panchayat were required to put the no-confidence move to a vote. While seven members were present, two did not have voting rights. The council could only discuss the motion.

The no-confidence notice was submitted to the Edappally block panchayat citing irregularities in utilising flood-relief material and funds and the misuse of Plan funds of the panchayat.

The panchayat has five LDF members, six UDF members, and two BJP members. The LDF could elect their president as two members of the Congress were disqualified for defection and had lost their voting powers.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 1:07:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kadamakudy-panchayat-chief-survives-no-confidence-move/article30119127.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY