Infopark Kochi inching towards full vaccination

The entire workforce will be inoculated by the end of September

Infopark Kochi, one of the three premier IT parks in the State, is fast returning to resumption of normal operations, with its entire workforce likely to be fully vaccinated by the end of this month.

The administration of the second dose of vaccine is in full swing, with many companies inoculating their employees and family members and even the support staff. Infopark Kochi houses 415 companies with a direct workforce of around 51,000.

A drive for the second dose by Infopark in association with Technopark Employees Cooperative (TEC) Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, will be held from September 22 to 24.

Infopark will get 10,000 doses from TEC Hospital for the drive. The first dose of vaccination was completed in June.

In fact, several companies have already achieved complete vaccination, and the rest are likely to complete the process by the end of September.

“Some companies that have already completed vaccination have resumed normal operations. While companies may not completely shift from the work-from-home mode, more companies will return to IT parks in the coming months. In addition to complete vaccination, the reopening of schools will also pave the way for more staff to return to offices,” said John M. Thomas, CEO, Kerala IT Parks.

UST Global, a major IT company, has administered 2,000 doses, while another company, Qburst, organised the second dose of vaccination in which 1,265 employees and their kin got inoculated at Kochi Infopark and its satellite centre at Koratty in Thrissur district. Yet another company, MindCurve, also distributed 400 second doses.