Infant’s condition improves

A day after she underwent hours-long surgery, the infant who suffered serious head injury after being allegedly assaulted by her father showed visible signs of improvement on Tuesday.

The infant, who is about two months old, underwent a surgical procedure called subdural evacuation to remove a blood clot from her brain on Monday.

“The infant opened her eyes, cried, moved her arms and legs and was also breastfed.

“She did not have fever. Her condition is being monitored and whether she is completely out of danger can be confirmed only after another 24 hours,” said hospital sources. The child continues to be in the neuro-intensive care unit.

She suffered brain injury after her father allegedly slapped her on Thursday night. The Angamaly police have registered a case against the father, Shaiju Thomas, 40, of Kannur.

Child welfare council

A team from the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on Tuesday visited the Kolencherry Medical College Hospital where the infant has been admitted. The team, led by Council general secretary Shijukhan J.S., met the child’s mother and assured her of the best treatment.

Mr. Shijukhan apprised Minister for Woman and Child Development K.K. Shylaja of the hospital visit.