Infant’s condition improves

A day after she underwent hours-long surgery, the infant who suffered serious head injury after being allegedly assaulted by her father showed visible signs of improvement on Tuesday.
The infant, who is about two months old, underwent a surgical procedure called subdural evacuation to remove a blood clot from her brain on Monday.
“The infant opened her eyes, cried, moved her arms and legs and was also breastfed.
“She did not have fever. Her condition is being monitored and whether she is completely out of danger can be confirmed only after another 24 hours,” said hospital sources. The child continues to be in the neuro-intensive care unit.
She suffered brain injury after her father allegedly slapped her on Thursday night. The Angamaly police have registered a case against the father, Shaiju Thomas, 40, of Kannur.
Child welfare council
A team from the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare on Tuesday visited the Kolencherry Medical College Hospital where the infant has been admitted. The team, led by Council general secretary Shijukhan J.S., met the child’s mother and assured her of the best treatment.
Mr. Shijukhan apprised Minister for Woman and Child Development K.K. Shylaja of the hospital visit.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath