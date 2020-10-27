Kochi

Improve KSRTC rest room: panel

The KSRTC must urgently take steps to improve the condition of the resting room of bus crew in the Ernakulam depot, the State Human Rights Commission has ordered.

The rest room must be safe and hospitable, especially in view of the pandemic situation. The KSRTC was unable to set a deadline to begin its long-overdue renovation of depot buildings. The situation was such that the dilapidated rest room was shoddily maintained and got flooded in the rain. Crew members had to sleep on cots raised by using bricks, the commission said.

KSRTC sources said that renovating the building was not worth it. Two stationary AC buses, each having berthing capacity for 16 crew members, were getting ready, they said.

