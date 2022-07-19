Illegal dumping of waste rampant near bridges along Edappally canal

Areas to soon come under CCTV surveillance; violators to face prosecution

The areas close to the bridges along the Edappally canal will soon come under CCTV surveillance following indiscriminate dumping of solid waste in the spots.

Illegal waste disposal is rampant at Marottychodupalam, Timber bridge, Pipeline, Railway bridge, Chambakadavu bridge, NH Edappally bridge and Chembumukku bridge, according to an assessment by the Department of Irrigation and the engineering wing of the Kochi Corporation. Those found dumping waste in these regions will face penalty and prosecution as per Sections 337 and 340A of the Kerala Municipality Act.

The move comes close on the heels of the decision by the authorities to initiate prosecution proceedings against high-rise buildings, hotels and commercial establishments responsible for illegal discharge of untreated waste water into the Edappally and Perandoor canals.

An assessment carried out by the Irrigation department had recommended stringent measures against the illegal dumping of waste into the canal from the bridges. Violators were found throwing waste from the bridges and speeding off in their vehicles.

The pipelines of the Kerala Water Authority laid across the canal near the Edappally bridge should be realigned to avoid accumulation of solid waste and to ensure fee flow of water. The dumping of waste can be restricted by setting up fencing on both sides of the bridges and culverts. The growth of vegetation on various stretches of the canal had aided the illegal waste disposal as carry bags containing waste were dumped into the thick bushes close to the bridges, it said.

The Corporation authorities have sought the cooperation of the public in rejuvenating the heavily-polluted canal by not dumping waste into it. The drive to impose fine on those found discharging untreated waste water would also continue, they said.