Illegal dumping of waste continues unabated at Kalamassery

Action taken against 54 persons in last two weeks

The illegal dumping of waste in Kalamassery continues despite efforts by the authorities to nab the culprits. The places chosen for open dumping of waste include Seaport-Airport Road, Glass Colony, HMT Road and the National Highway.

A concerted drive by the health wing of the Kalamassery municipality in the last two weeks resulted in action against 54 persons who had dumped waste in carry bags and sacks. A total fine of ₹1.03 lakh was collected from them.

Health standing committee chairman A.K. Nishad said the names of the violators had been published along with the fine imposed on each individual. The cases in which the persons refused to pay the fine were referred to the police for follow-up action, he said.

The authorities also sought the help of the police in taking action against those dumping toilet waste in the open. Vehicles transporting toilet waste were seized as part of the action.

Despite the action taken, piles of waste are seen on both sides of the Seaport-Airport Road and the National Highway close to the dumping yard in North Kalamassery. The illegal dumping of waste is done reportedly by residents of nearby local bodies. The absence of CCTV facility in the affected areas remains a concern as surprise checks cannot be held on a daily basis.