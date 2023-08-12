IG Lakshman fails to turn up before Crime Branch in cheating case

August 12, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - KOCHI

Inspector General G. Lakshman, an accused in the financial fraud case involving self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, failed to turn up before the Crime Branch (CB) investigating the case on Friday.

In all, the officer had been issued notice to appear before the investigation agency twice. On both occasions he had sought postponement on medical grounds. He was summoned on the direction of the Kerala High Court, which will be apprised of the development, CB sources said.

The CB had also arraigned in Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Sudhakaran and former DIG S. Surendran as accused in the case. They had turned up for interrogation, and their arrests were recorded before being released on bail.

Mr. Lakshman had earlier approached the High Court seeking to quash the case registered against him.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also reportedly investigating the potential money laundering aspect in the case against Monson and had already collected statements of the complainants. The agency may shortly collect statements from other prominent personalities involved in the case.

