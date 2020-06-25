Kochi

High Court adjourns bail petition

The Kerala High Court has adjourned to next week the hearing on a bail petition filed by K. Padmarajan, a suspended school teacher and local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader at Panur in Kannur district, in a case relating to the alleged sexual abuse of a 10-year-old student.

The prosecution charge was that he had sexually assaulted the standard 4 student in the bathroom of the school.

