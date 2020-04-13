HelpAge ties up with She Taxi to offer free online consultations

HelpAge India, a non-governmental organisation working for the welfare of the elderly, has tied up with She Taxi to offer care to senior citizens during lockdown.

While the She Taxi initiative by the Gender Park of the Department of Social Justice offers logistic services, HelpAge India will utilise the service to provide free online consultation to the elderly with doctors at the organisation. Biju Mathew, director and State head, HelpAge India, said, “We will provide free prescription drugs to patients, and they will be delivered using She Taxi services.”

As many as 260 persons have benefited from the service, which was launched last Sunday.

She Taxi services in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi are being used by HelpAge India to offer services. She Taxi can be reached at telephone numbers 73067-01200 or 73067-01400.

In other places, HelpAge India volunteers reach out to the elderly, said Mr. Mathew.

Considering the risks involved in visiting hospitals under the present circumstances, the call centre seeks the views of the elderly on having online consultations, he added. If they agree, the call will be transferred to HelpAge India helpline numbers — 1800-180-1253 and 8281442836.

She Taxi collects doctor’s prescriptions from patients through their WhatsApp numbers and share them with the HelpAge India WhatsApp number. She Taxi also cross-checks whether medicines are available or not, and if they are available, arrangements will be made to collect them by next day from HelpAge India locations with the help of She Taxi drivers and deliver them to patients at their doorstep.

In case the elderly require tele-consultation, the call will be connected to the helpline number, and the counsellor will link a video call with the available doctor at HelpAge India.