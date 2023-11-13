HamberMenu
‘Hello Naariyal’ call centre launched

November 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Coconut Development Board (CDB) has launched ‘Hello Naariyal’ Friends of Coconut Trees (FoCT) call centre facility to help farmers with coconut harvesting and plant management operations. C.F. Joseph, Advisor, Horticulture, launched ‘Hello Naariyal’ in the presence of Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary (Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Prabhat Kumar, Horticulture Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of CDB.

The ‘Hello Naariyal’ call centre in Kerala functions from the headquarters of the Board in Kochi, says a press release. The initiative will benefit coconut growers and extend its services to traditional coconut-growing States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka through the respective unit offices of the Board.

There are 1,924 registered FoCTs for the call centre. The services will be available at block and grama panchayat levels in respective districts for carrying out activities related to coconut cultivation, including coconut tree climbing, plant protection, harvesting, seed nut procurement, and nursery management.

For details, contact 0484–2377266 (Extn: 137). Interested climbers may also register at the call centre.

