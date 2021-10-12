HC orders issue of corrected vaccination certificates

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to issue corrected vaccination certificates to a 73-year-old man and his wife for travelling abroad.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan ordered that the certificates be issued within three weeks.

According to the petitioners, K.P. John of Auva, and his wife, the date and venue entered into their COVID vaccination certificates were incorrect.

According to them, they got the first dose of the vaccination in March and the second in April, both from a vaccination centre in Aluva. However, when the vaccination certificates were released in July, the certificates showed that the second dose was administered in July from a vaccination centre in Ernakulam.

The court had earlier directed the Ernakulam District Medical Officer to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of the petitioners. In a report filed before the court after the inquiry, the DMO had said that that there were some mistakes in the certificates and they could be corrected.

The Director General of Health Services, New Delhi, had informed the State government that one-time correction could be carried out in the certificates.