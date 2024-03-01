GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC directs officials to ensure free movement of vehicles on Thalassery Hospital Road

March 01, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kannur district collector and the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to ensure free movement of vehicles, such as ambulances, is not impeded on the hospital road during the Thalassery carnival.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the directive on a writ petition file by K.A. Latheef of Thalassery seeking a directive to lift the ban on vehicular movement on the hospital road in the name of the carnival. According to him, the government hospital road had been completely blocked, causing barrier even to the movement of ambulance.

The court observed the road is used by citizens, particularly patients relying on ambulances to reach the casualty and other areas of the government hospital, then it is the obligation of the collector and RDO to ensure free movement of such vehicles. This is the primary responsibility of the officers

The court warned the officers that if any incident occurs that harms a patient or obstruct any emergency vehicles, they would be held accountable.

