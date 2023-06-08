HC directive to speed up steps for BPCL plant for Kochi

June 08, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the State government to expedite the steps for approving Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)‘s proposals under the public-private participation to set up a compressed biogas plant to treat the waste generated in the city.

The Bench led by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti passed the order when the suo motu case initiated in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire came up for hearing.

Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-government department, Sarada Muraleedharan submitted that the government had in-principle agreed to the proposal of BPCL. The detailed project report (DPR) would have to be prepared by BPCL and a feasibility study would have to be undertaken. In fact, the State government was waiting for BPCL to submit the feasibility study. Once the DPR and feasibility study report are received, the government would give final approval to the project, she submitted

The court asked the State government to take steps to process and complete the setting up of the plant within 12 months. The court also asked the pollution control board to constitute a special team to look into the feasibility report submitted by BPCL

The court asked the State government to get a socio-economic study done on the people living in and around the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. The court also asked the authorities to put a temporary structure at the plant to prevent seepage of waste during monsoon

The Kochi Corporation submitted that the collection of biodegradable waste would be strengthened and it would engage more private agencies for transportation of the waste to Brahmapauram.

The court directed the Corporation to set up a three-tier mechanism to address the complaints about waste collection and management.