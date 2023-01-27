HamberMenu
HC directive to CBSE to consider transgender student’s petition

January 27, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider and take a decision in a month on a transgender student’s application seeking to change name and gender entered in the CBSE certificates of X and XI classes.

The court also ordered that if any clarification was required from the petitioner, the CBSE should make sufficient request in this regard to the petitioner.

The order came on a petition filed by the student. According to the petition, though born female, the petitioner’s gender and name had been changed. The petitioner wanted to do a postgraduate course and therefore, needed to change the name, gender, and photograph in the CBSE certificates of X and XII.

