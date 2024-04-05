GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC declines plea for interim order against screening of Kerala Story on DD

April 05, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to pass an interim order against the broadcast of the film Kerala Story on Doordarshan on April 5. The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by K.G. Suraj of Thiruvananthapuram, seeking a directive not to air the film on Doordarshan till the Lok Sabha election was over. The petitioner alleged that airing of the film would propagate religious terrorism and polarise voters during the election time. He said that he had emailed to the Election Commission of India; Director General, Doordarshan; and Director General, Prasar Bharati; requesting not to broadcast the film as it would go against the election rules and model code of conduct. It was an attempt by the political party in power to create bias in the minds of voters, he alleged. The court posted the petition for further hearing on April 11.

