HC adjourns bail pleas of accused in Sidharthan death case

May 07, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has adjourned to May 10 the hearing on the bail petitions filed by nine accused students in a case pertaining to the death of Sidharthan J.S., a student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences Universityat Pookode in Wayanad. 

During the hearing before Justice C. Pratheep Kumar on Tuesday, counsel of the Central Bureau of Investigation produced a copy of the preliminary chargesheet filed against the accused before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, as directed by the court earlier. 

The petitioners argued that they had been in judicial custody for more than 60 days and their further detention was unnecessary. The petitions were filed by Arun Keloth, Sreehari R.D., Amal Ihsan, Abhishek, Akash S.D., Billgate Joshva, Naseef V., Rehan Binoy and N. Asif Khan. 

