Kochi

‘Guruvayur Devaswom donation subject to final outcome of cases’

Division Bench refers petition to Full Bench

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday made it clear that the donation of ₹5 crore by the Guruvayur Devaswom managing committee to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) would be subject to the final outcome of cases related to the diversion of funds of the Devaswom for non-religious purposes pending before a Full Bench.

The Bench comprising Justice Shaji P. Chaly and Justice M.R. Anitha referred to the Full Bench a petition filed by R.V. Babu, general secretary of the Hindu Aikya Vedi Kerala, and A. Nagesh, Thrissur district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, challenging the decision of the Devaswom to contribute ₹5 crore to the CMDRF. According to the petitioners, the funds of the Devaswom could only be utilised for the benefits of the deity and worshippers as per the Guruvayur Devaswom Act. The decision to hand over ₹5 crore to the CMDRF was, therefore, illegal and arbitrary, they held.

According to the petitioner, no property of the Devaswom could be alienated other than for the purposes necessary or beneficial to the Devaswom. The duties of the Devaswom Committee were well defined in the Guruvayur Devaswom Act, which includes the proper performance of rights and ceremonies and doing all things which are incidental and conducive to the efficient management of the affairs of the Devaswom. Therefore, the donation was uncalled for, the petition stated.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 10:38:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/guruvayur-devaswom-donation-subject-to-final-outcome-of-cases/article31537841.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY