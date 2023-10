October 18, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - KOCHI

Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport Limited on Tuesday seized 874 grams of gold valued at around ₹37.70 lakh from a passenger.

The passenger, who arrived from Jeddah via Kuwait, was intercepted by Customs officials at the green channel on the basis of profiling. During the examination, three capsules of gold in compound form were found concealed inside his body. Further investigations are under way.