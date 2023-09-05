Gold worth ₹90 lakh seized at Kochi airport

September 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

In three separate interceptions, the air intelligence unit of Customs department at Cochin International Airport seized smuggled gold weighing about 1.8 kg, estimated to be worth some ₹90 lakh in the market.

While a passenger who arrived from Jeddah had concealed over a kilo of gold in capsule form in his rectum, a similar effort was made by a passenger from Abu Dhabi who had concealed about 378 gm of gold. Meanwhile, a third passenger from Abu Dhabi tried to smuggle in 399.6 gm of gold concealed in the handles of wire cutters.

The officials grew suspicious when wire cutters were found while screening the passenger’s checked-in baggage. When taken out and examined, 24 carat gold rods were found to have been hidden in the handles of the wire cutters, said Customs officials.