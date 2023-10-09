HamberMenu
Gold worth ₹50 lakh seized at Kochi airport

October 09, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gold worth ₹50 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived from Jeddah at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday. Four cylindrical shaped capsules containing gold in compound form was found concealed in the passenger’s rectum rectum.

