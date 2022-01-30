Kochi

Gaming space inaugurated at metro’s MG Road station

Child actor Vriddhi Vishal inaugurating a gaming centre at Kochi Metro's MG Road station on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A gaming space that was set up at Kochi Metro’s MG Road station was inaugurated on Saturday by child actor Vriddhi Vishal.

The space would have car and joker games, apart from toy-picking game. The fee ranges from ₹10 to ₹50.

In addition, the life of Mahatma Gandhi has been recreated through paintings and photos at the station.

The paintings include that of his life as a student, later in London, rare photos of Gandhi with other prominent freedom fighters and Salt Satyagraha. In addition, the vast commercial space at the station has been christened Bapu Complex in his honour.

The paintings were done by artists of Dhruva Arts.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2022 12:02:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/gaming-space-inaugurated-at-metros-mg-road-station/article38346775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY