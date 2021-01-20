Fuel prices touch record levels

Petrol, diesel now cost ₹85.36 and ₹79.11 respectively

Prices of petrol and diesel touched record levels in Kochi on Tuesday.

The price of petrol stood at ₹85.36 a litre and that of diesel was ₹79.11 per litre. The price went up by ₹14 per litre for both petrol and diesel over the past eight months, said a petroleum dealer in Kochi.

To be precise, the price hike has been ₹13.70 per litre for petrol and ₹13.66 for diesel over the past eight months, he added.

He said the price of petrol had nearly touched ₹80 two years ago, but since then it had fluctuated. However, there has been a constant rise in the prices of both petrol and diesel.

The rise in fuel prices puts the additional burden of working capital requirement on petroleum dealers, he said, while complaining that oil companies had not been paying them any extra commission on the additional burden they had taken up.