Free metro ride tomorrow between select stations on Sunday

Members of the public, who have not yet travelled in Kochi Metro, can avail of a free ride on Sunday between select stations.

Details of the rides are as follows:

Pulinchodu metro station to Cusat station and back; first group at 10 a.m. (maximum of 100 persons); second group at 11 a.m. (100 persons).

Vyttila station to M.G. Road station and back; first group at 11.30 a.m. (125 persons); second group at 12.30 p.m. (125 persons).

JLN station to Pathadipalam and back; first group at 3 p.m. (150 persons); second group at 4 p.m. (150 persons).

KMRL personnel will accompany the groups of new passengers to explain various facilities available inside each train and stations. For this, Interested people must inform at the ticket counter the number of people who would be travelling, following which they will be guided to the trains.

Any person in the group travelling onwards or getting down before the designated station may have to pay the regular fare.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Metro Officers’ Association handed over its contribution of one day’s basic salary totalling ₹1.30 lakh, to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. A cheque replica of the amount was handed over by Mayor M. Anilkumar and KMOA president Sajan P. John to Minister of Industries P. Rajeeve, at the District Collector’s chamber. Hibi Eden, MP; Collector Jaffer Malik; KMRL’s CGM A.R. Rajendran; GM (Water Metro) Shaji P.J.; GM (Projects) Vinu Koshy; and KMOA vice president Asif U.K. were present.

New PRO

K.K. Jayakumar, who was assistant editor in the District Information Office, has been appointed public relations officer (PRO) of KMRL.