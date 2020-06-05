Kochi

Four policemen suspended

Four police personnel were suspended on Thursday for their alleged failure during a raid conducted on a tip-off about illicit liquor brewing at Udayamperoor, near here, last month.

Those placed under suspension are Sub Inspector Babu Mathew, Assistant Sub Inspector M.G. Santhosh, civil police officer Rajesh, and driver Titto. Inspector General and District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare ordered their suspension based on an inquiry report submitted by the Special Branch.

Reportedly, the Special Branch had received a tip-off about illicit liquor brewing and sale of alcoholic wine at a house in South Paravur, following which the Udayamperoor police conducted a raid in the area on May 24. However, they could not find anything, and the very next day, Excise personnel seized 30 litres of wine from the same area and arrested a person.

This was construed as a failure on the part of the police officers concerned, based on which the Special Branch instituted a probe.

