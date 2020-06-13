Four held for assault, robbery

The Ernakulam Central Police arrested four persons, including two women, on the charge of assaulting a woman and robbing her of her gold ornaments near the South Railway Station on June 5.
The arrested were identified as Ashwathy, 27, of Cherthala; Kannan, 21, of Thiruvananthapuram; Muhammed Bilal, 25, of Vaduthala; and Indu, 32, of North Paravur.
According to the police, the assailants contacted the petitioner on the pretext of arranging a house for rent near the railway station.
As soon as the petitioner entered the room, the accused assaulted her before robbing her of a gold chain, earrings and finger ring.
She was let off with the threat that if she complained to the police, she would be killed. She, however, petitioned the police, who registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.