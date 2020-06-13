Four held for assault, robbery

The Ernakulam Central Police arrested four persons, including two women, on the charge of assaulting a woman and robbing her of her gold ornaments near the South Railway Station on June 5.

The arrested were identified as Ashwathy, 27, of Cherthala; Kannan, 21, of Thiruvananthapuram; Muhammed Bilal, 25, of Vaduthala; and Indu, 32, of North Paravur.

According to the police, the assailants contacted the petitioner on the pretext of arranging a house for rent near the railway station.

As soon as the petitioner entered the room, the accused assaulted her before robbing her of a gold chain, earrings and finger ring.

She was let off with the threat that if she complained to the police, she would be killed. She, however, petitioned the police, who registered a case.