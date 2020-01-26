Four arrested on theft charge

The Piravom police have arrested four persons, reportedly involved in stealing batteries from mobile telephone towers in Ernakulam and Idukki districts.

The arrested are Subin, 27, from Pampakkuda, Jayesh, 25, from Piramadom, Wilson, 31, from Piravom, and Mithun Raj, 28, from Mazhuvannoor.

They were nabbed from Piravom on the night of January 17 while attempting to get away with a set of batteries from a mobile telephone tower belonging to a private company, said a press release.