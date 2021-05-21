Four accused in theft cases held

The Perumbavoor police on Friday arrested four persons accused in numerous theft cases.

The arrested men were identified as Sarath, 19, of Kottuvally; Ashwin, 19, of Thrikkakara; and two minors. They were arrested during the course of a probe into the theft of a premium motorcycle from Perumbavoor.

They were roaming around in the stolen motorcycle when they were arrested by a special investigation team formed by K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). The motorcycle was seized.

The accused have several cases against their names at various police stations. The two minors were moved to the juvenile home at Kakkanad.

A team led by Perumbavoor DySP N. R. Jayaran, Inspector Rahul Raveendran, sub inspectors Ajith and Unnikrishnan, civil police officers Sijo Paul, Preejith, Meeran, and Sabu made the arrest.