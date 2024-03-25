GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen seek govt. support to tap deep sea resources

March 25, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Deep in trouble:Fisheries stakeholders say that 70% of Indian fishermen live in poverty and are not responsible for the reported depletion of resources.

Deep in trouble:Fisheries stakeholders say that 70% of Indian fishermen live in poverty and are not responsible for the reported depletion of resources.

Fisheries stakeholders in the State have said unrestrained operation of foreign vessels is eating into marine resources legitimately belonging to the country and its fishing community and that the government must initiate action to support local fishermen.

The issue was raised prominently during the recent WTO meeting in Abu Dhabi. Fisheries stakeholders from Kerala, who participated in the Abu Dhabi meet, claimed that mechanised fishing had seriously depleted global marine fisheries resources.

The stakeholders pointed out that 70% of Indian fishermen lived in poverty and contributed nothing to the reported depletion of resources. “The reasons for the depletion of sea wealth resources in India’s seawaters is not the result of wild and reckless fishing by Indian fishermen,” said Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, who was part of the delegation.

The resources had been depleted by “uncontrolled usurpation of foreign sophisticated big vessels with technologies to use high voltage sighting devices to attract and sweep away the fish wealth”, he added.

The fishermen’s delegation appealed to the government to equip them to meet new challenges of deep sea fishing since they had the expertise and experience to capitalise on resources available in the deeper waters. They needed government support in providing them with instruments that could make good use of their experience and expertise, added Mr. Kalapurackal.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.