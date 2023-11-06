First draft of vision document for Cusat likely by November-end  

November 06, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The expert panel set up by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) to formulate a vision document for excellence is expected to submit its first draft by November-end.

The panel, headed by Dr. George Thomas, Professor and Dean, Faculty Affairs, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram, held interactions with a cross section of varsity stakeholders as part of finalising the document. They collected feedback from students, teachers, researchers, heads of departments, Syndicate members, and chairpersons of boards of studies.

The panel was set up in June this year to develop a vision document, with clear focus on innovation and excellence. Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran said the short-term plans proposed by the committee would be implemented without much delay after seeking the approval of the Syndicate. The long-term projects, especially plans involving financial requirements, would be submitted before the government, he said.

The committee will recommend a redesign of the existing academic programmes to make them state-of-the-art. It will propose new-generation academic programmes to be executed in collaboration with partners from industry and foreign universities, besides helping the authorities make the best out of the new policies adopted at State and Central levels.

It will suggest measures to improve research resulting in top-quality publications/patents/projects and propose measures to facilitate the transfer of varsity-created discoveries into new products and services for the benefit of society.

The panel is expected to suggest measures to make technology businesses and start-ups grow leveraging on the expertise of the varsity and its academic partners. Besides the chairman, the committee members include Rejie George Palathitta, Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru; C. Krishna Mohan, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad; and Rajeev K. Sukumaran, Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram.