Fire breaks out at fruit godown in Angamaly

A portion of waste was burnt, and it may have spread to the larger piles, say fire force personnel

June 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

Plastic and other waste dumped on the premises of a fruit godown near Railway Station Junction in Angamaly caught fire on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

Fire force personnel from the Angamaly fire station contained the blaze, which broke out around 3.20 p.m., without much delay. A portion of plastic and other waste was burnt, and it may have spread to the larger piles stacked up in front of the godown, they said.

The personnel involved in the operation said a few window panels of the godown were gutted in the fire, though there was no major damage to the building.

