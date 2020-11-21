Find ways to transfer funds, HC tells DPC

The Kerala High Court has asked the District Planning Committee (DPC), which is headed by the Ernakulam District Collector, to find ways to transfer ₹4.88 crore from the Plan Fund of the Kochi Corporation to the Operation Breakthrough project.
The court found that the Corporation was only left with ₹3 crore as its own funds and it could not transfer any amount to the Operation Breakthrough team as its minimum monthly administrative expense would run over ₹11 crore.
The government pleader submitted that the funds required for completing the project could come only from the Plan Fund of the civic body, which could be drawn only on the recommendation of the DPC. As the model code of conduct had come into force, the DPC was not meeting, he submitted.
The court posted the case for December 2.
