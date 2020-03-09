Fake messages on social media

K. Lalji, Assistant Commissioner of Police, has said there was a voice message being circulated on social media in his name on the spread of coronavirus infections. He said there was no message issued by him on social media on the infectious fever.
He also said that he had filed a complaint with the police cyber cell to identify the person who had posted the message.
Meanwhile, the Angamaly police have termed as untrue an audio message that was doing the rounds that a patient afflicted with coronavirus was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly.
An audio message in this regard which was forwarded by a woman to a family group in social media turned out to be untrue. A case had been registered in this connection 10 days ago, the police said.
A spokesperson of the hospital too termed the audio message as unfounded and one that was aimed at misleading people.
