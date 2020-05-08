Evacuation ends a youngster’s nightmare

When the Air India Express flight with evacuees from Abu Dhabi landed at the Kochi airport on Thursday night, it was the end of a prolonged nightmare for Kiran Felix.

Having suffered from a lengthy spell of fever and chest infection, the 30-year-old youngster from the coastal belt of Kochi, had a real scare when his condition deteriorated into pneumonia while he was still at ICAD in Abu Dhabi.

“Despite hopping from one hospital to the other, no proper treatment or even medicines were forthcoming. I was turned away from every hospital citing that neither bed space nor doctors was available as everything was reserved for COVID-19 patients. I was told that though I was tested negative for the pandemic, I remain very vulnerable owing to my health conditions to be admitted alongside pandemic patients,” recollected Mr. Felix from the Kalamassery Government Medical College where he was admitted after he shared his health complications with officials on his arrival at the Kochi airport.

MP’s help

Making matters worse for him was the less than hospitable treatment extended to him by his company. Despite being home-quarantined since March 25 and struggling with poor health, the company where he was serving as a supervisor since last September, paid him a pittance, forget about salary, for the month of April.

“I was left to fend for myself and had to bear the medical expenses beyond the meagre insurance. It was after Hibi Eden, MP, contacted the Indian embassy that the company released my passport and I was able to fly back on priority basis,” Mr. Felix said.

His four colleagues there were not as fortunate and were still waiting for a response from the company after asking for clarity on whether to stay back or return home.

Mr. Felix remains stable with tests, including ECG, showing favourable results. He remains hopeful of going back home in a day or two after a treacherous time. He never wants to go back to the same job, if at all he gets a second chance to pursue his Gulf dreams.