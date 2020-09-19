Ernakulam sees 351 new COVID-19 cases

Five health workers at private hospitals in Ernakulam were among the 351 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. As many as 189 people recovered from the disease.
A total of 13 people who arrived from outside the State tested positive, while 338 people acquired the infection through local contact. Two police officers, one of whom was working at the Thoppumpady police station, have also tested positive. Other cases of the infection were reported from areas including North Paravur, Thripunithura, Thrikkakara, Cheranalloor, Nellikuzhi, Choornikkara, Kaloor, Vennala, Vyttila, Karuvelipady, Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Edathala, Vengola and Ayavana.
Of the 3,580 patients in the district, 1,330 remain at home. A total of 20,970 people are in quarantine.
For testing, 1,867 samples were sent from government facilities, while 2,783 tests were done at private hospitals and laboratories.
