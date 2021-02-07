Ernakulam registers 898 positive cases

On Saturday, 898 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district, and 690 recoveries were recorded.
Four health workers tested positive. While 41 people were infected from Karukutty, 29 cases were recorded in Kalady, 23 in Elanji, and 21 each in Thripunithura and Mookkannoor.
A total of 24,380 people remain in quarantine. For testing, 9,161 samples were sent.
The district’s active case load stands at 10,620. As many as 8,340 people are recovering at home. At the Government Medical College Hospital, 50 patients are admitted, while 75 patients are recovering at PVS Hospital.
So far, 392 people have succumbed to the infection in the district.
